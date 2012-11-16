Tigers pounce on Raiders 55-25

An early back-and-forth tussle turned quickly into a runaway victory Friday for West Liberty-Salem as the Tigers outlasted host Benjamin Logan 55-25 in a non-league contest.

West Liberty-Salem’s Levi Moell works to avoid Benjamin Logan’s Zach Deardorff during their game Friday at BLHS. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

More photos in slide show below.

A potent West Liberty offensive attack scored four touchdowns of at least 30 yards on its way to 337 total yards for the game.

Trevor Woodruff threw three touchdown passes, Levi Moell scored three times and Braden Miller rushed 18 times for 139 yards and a TD to help lead the way for the Tigers.

West Liberty-Salem’s Braden Miller races down field against Benjamin Logan on Friday.

West Liberty’s defense added a touchdown of its own, stymieing a usually prolific Raider offense to just 178 total yards.

“This win tonight was a major step forward for us as a young team,” WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill said after the game. “We have basically only four guys playing regularly now that were playing on Friday nights a year ago, so this is a big win for our confidence.”

Eli McGill connected with Moell for a 56-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter to put West Liberty ahead 7-0.

Despite their overall sluggish performance, the Raiders offense started out strong.

Ben Logan took an 8-7 lead in the first quarer on a five-yard touchdown pass from Derek Coy to Grant Ward and a successful two-point conversion.

A three-yard completion from Woodruff to Moell put West Liberty ahead 14-8 early in the second quarter.

Coy and Ward connected again for the Raiders on a touchdown pass, this one a 42-yard completion that put Ben Logan ahead 16-14.

That was about the time Tigers sped past the Raiders.

Monty Leach recovered a fumble for WL-Salem in the Ben Logan endzone with 2:04 to go in the second quarter to take a lead it would not relinquish, 21-16.

Following a Raiders punt, the Tigers were able to take advantage of a short field and score again before halftime when Woodruff connected with Garrett Predmore for a 30-yard touchdown pass. That put the Tigers ahead 28-16.

“We beat ourselves tonight,” Raiders head coach Jeff Fay. “The scoreboard and stat sheets say we got beat, but we beat ourselves.

“The style of offense we run requires a certain attention to detail and we completely lacked focus tonight.”

West Liberty wasted no time extending its lead after halftime, as Miller took a handoff and ran 60 yards on the first play of the third quarter to push the lead to 35-16.

Cole Waugh returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to pull the Raiders back to within two scores at 35-22, but the home team would get no closer than that.

Ethan Cole added a 35-yard field goal with 5:50 left in the third quarter to push West Liberty’s lead to 38-22. Cole was also 6-6 kicking extra points for the Tigers.

Major Stratton plunged five-yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to put the Tigers ahead 45-22, and Woodruff found Moell again in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.

Stratton rushed nine times for 41 yards and a touchdown. Woodruff completed eight of nine passes for 71 yards, Moell caught six passes in all for 70 yards and also rushed five times for 12 yards.

Cameron Miley intercepted a pass for the Tigers that set up Stratton’s touchdown. Ben Logan turned the ball over three times Friday, all of which yielded points for West Liberty.

Coy completed 15-of-28 passes for 162 yards and two touchdown for Ben Logan. Ward caught 11 passes for 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also added an interception on defense for the Raiders.

“I was impressed with the defensive pressure we were able to generate up front,” McGill said. “Our (defensive backs) showed a lot of discipline tonight as well. The style and tempo they throw at you can be difficult if you don’t stay disciplined and do your job, and we were able to do that tonight.”

The undefeated Tigers (2-0) open Ohio Heritage Conference play Friday at home against Cedarville.

The Raiders (1-1) travel to Upper Scioto Valley.