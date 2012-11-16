High school football Week 2 roundup

Bowsher, Jordan push Jackets past Chiefs

The running of Isaiah Bowser and the throwing of Andre Gordon were too much for Bellefontaine’s defense to overcome Friday night.

Bellefontaine’s Johnny Ganson reaches out for a reception against Sidney on Friday at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Bowser, who is headed to Northwestern, ran for 320 yards on 44 carries and Gordon, an athletic junior quarterback, passed for 251 yards as the visiting Yellow Jackets fought off the Chiefs 42-33 at AcuSport Stadium.

Sidney, which beat St. Marys in its season opener last week, led by 14 points early in the fourth quarter. Bellefontaine closed to within two points with 4:56 remaining.

However, a 57-yard touchdown dash by Bowser — his fourth TD of the night — iced the game for the Yellow Jackets.

Bellefontaine’s offense had dazzling moments as well Friday. The Chiefs amassed 511 totals yards. Quarterback Dezmin Lyburtus threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-31 passing and he rushed for 169 yards and two more scores.

Mascadri, M’burg rumble past Riverside

Riverside’s Gavin Stallard, left, and Joel Cotterman, right, bring down Mechanicsburg’s Joey Mascadri during the second quarter of their game Friday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Mechanicsburg’s football team graduated several weapons from its offense last season. The Indians utilized one of their returning threats Friday in Joey Mascadri during a 33-0 romp over host Riverside.

The junior wide receiver hauled in 214 receiving yards on just four catches for three touchdowns and had 26 rushing yards on four carries and a score to power M’burg to victory.

Indian Lake holds off Kenton Ridge

Indian Lake’s football team delivered a balanced offensive attack with nearly 400 yards of offense to help grind out a 14-7 win over host Kenton Ridge on Friday in a non-league meeting.

The Lakers piled up 217 rushing yards anchored by senior tailback Connor Dixon, who had two touchdowns runs, and tallied 164 passing yards by quarterback Clay Jacobs.

The win moves Indian Lake to 2-0 on the season as the Cougars slip to 1-1.

Dixon finished with 184 rushing yards on 30 carries. Also for the Indian Lake offense, Dylan Knotts had 77 receiving yards on eight catches and Collin Coburn hauled in 70 yards on seven grabs.

Tigers pounce on Raiders

An early back-and-forth turned quickly into a runaway victory Friday for West Liberty-Salem as the Tigers outlasted host Benjamin Logan 55-25 in a non-league contest.

A potent West Liberty offensive attack scored four touchdowns of at least 30 yards on its way to 337 total yards for the game. Trevor Woodruff threw three touchdown passes for Tigers, Levi Moell scored three times and Braden Miller rushed 14 times for 127 yards and a TD help lead the way for the Tigers.

The Tigers defense added a touchdown of its own, stymieing a usually prolific Ben Logan offense to just 178 yards of offense.

Derek Coy completed 15 of 28 passes for 162 yards and two touchdown for Ben Logan. Grant Ward caught 11 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He also added an interception on defense for the Raiders.

Arcadia races past Ridgemont

Ridgemont’s football team had no answer for stopping host Arcadia on Friday as the Redskins ran away with a 51-12 non-league victory.

The Gophers fall to 0-2 on the season and the Redskins even their mark at 1-1.

Ethan Mouser led Ridgemont’s offense with 144 passing yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 47 yards and a score.

Also for the Gophers, Troy Cameron had a four-yard touchdown catch, Tyrese Patterson tallied 83 receiving yards on four catches and Jadon Miller had 45 receiving yards on two receptions.

North Union uses ground attack to tame Triad

North Union piled up 286 yards on the ground to topple host Triad 54-14 on Friday in a non-league football contest.

The Cardinals drop to 0-2 and the Wildcats move to 1-1.

Tailback Andy Martin led Triad’s efforts with 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Also for the Cardinals, Jordan Simonelli completed nine of 23 passes for 87 yards, Isaiah Bruce had 64 receiving yards on four catches and Cam Atchison had 22 receiving yards on four catches.

Defensively, Riley Louck led Triad with six tackles, Easton Huffman had five tackles, Simonelli had four tackles and Bruce added a fumble recovery.