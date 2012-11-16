Raiders turn away Chiefs

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team controlled visiting Bellefontaine from start to finish Thursday as the Raiders grabbed a quick three-set victory over their county rivals on Thursday in Central Buckeye Conference action.

Benjamin Logan’s Sarah VanDyke powers the ball over the net during Thursday’s match against Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Raiders won by scores of 25-7, 25-21, 25-5.

The win improves the Raiders to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the CBC as the Chiefs fall to 0-5, 0-2.

Freshman Molly Vance had a big night for Ben Logan with seven kills, eight aces and 16 points serving. Stanleigh Archer added 9 kills, Sarah VanDyke posted seven kills and Megan Hughes dished out 22 assists.

For BHS, Jaelynn Butler had three kills and a block, Chalony Tolliver had two kills and one block and Hannah Rader added two kills.

Ben Logan won the junior varsity match 25-21, 25-9. For the Raiders, Kylie Frazier dished out six assists with four kills and two aces, Sydney Kossel had five kills and three aces, Sammie Green had two kills and two aces and Hanna Logsdon added three aces.

