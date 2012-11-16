A star is born

If Mike Weber is not familiar with Wally Pipp, he might want to find out quickly.

Pipp famously lost his job to New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig after Pipp asked out of the lineup because of a headache.

Weber, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a red-shirt freshman for Ohio State last season, could be looking at a similar situation after Thursday’s breakout performance by true freshman J.K. Dobbins.

Weber is nursing a sore hamstring and was held out of Thursday’s season opener vs. Indiana. Dobbins was fabulous in Weber’s absence, rushing for 181 yards in his college debut. He broke Maurice Clarett’s freshman debut record. Clarett went for 175 yards in his first game as a Buckeye in 2002.

Dobbins only played one game as a senior in high school because of an injury. His debut as a Buckeye was so impressive that it may give Dobbins the starting job for good. Meyer said after Thursday’s game that Dobbins will get another start against Oklahoma next weekend.

Dobbins’ emergence will give Weber time to get fully healthy. By that point, Weber may not be getting the amount of carries he was expecting. However, having two running backs the caliber of Dobbins and Weber will only make the Buckeyes’ offense deeper and more potent.

Now on to this week’s football picks:

WEEKEND OUTLOOK, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!