Calvary Christian grabs victory over Dominion Academy

Calvary Christian’s soccer team dropped Dominion Academy of Dayton 4-0 on Thursday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Calvary Christian’s Noah Labelle kicks the ball away from a Dominion Academy player during their game Thursday as teammate Garrett Reinhard, right, looks on. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Jon Salmonowicz scored a goal in the first half to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Calvary Christian pulled away in the second half with three more goals. Daniel Wilt and Josh Kilgore each had one goal, while Dominion Academy knocked the ball into its own goal for a score.

Adding assists for the winners were Salmonowicz and Garrett Reinhard.

