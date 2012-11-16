Finding a way to slow speedy Jackets is next task for Chiefs

Bellefontaine’s defense was one of many bright spots in a 19-7 win over Wapakoneta in last week’s season opener.

Bellefontaine’s Evan Smith, left, and Jerome Smith, right, wrap up Sidney’s Isaiah Bowser in last year’s game. The Chiefs will try to contain Bowser and the explosive Yellow Jackets when the two teams battle at 7 p.m. Friday in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

If the Chiefs are to get to 2-0, their defense has to come up with another strong showing Friday against Sidney.

Bellefontaine and Sidney tangle at 7 p.m. Friday at AcuSport Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets, who boast dynamic junior quarterback Andre Gordon and lethal running back Isaiah Bowser, are coming off a 39-32 victory over St. Marys in their opener.

Sidney trailed 32-25 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied with two touchdowns over the final period.

“They are very explosive offensively,” said BHS head coach Toby Smith.

“They do a lot of things that are hard to stop. They have the ability even when plays break down to hurt you with their speed and athleticism.”

Bowser, who has committed to play Big 10 football at Northwestern next year, rushed for 1,877 yards and 28 touchdowns as a junior. The 6-1, 205-pound bruiser went for 281 yards on the ground in last year’s game against the Chiefs. He also had games of 277, 252, 276 and 262 yards in 2016.

GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!