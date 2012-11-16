BHS boys shut down Hillclimbers

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team controlled visiting Urbana for a 4-0 victory on Wednesday during Central Buckeye Conference action inside AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Brad Hughes heads the ball toward the goal during Wednesday’s game against Urbana at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains have won four straight and are now 4-1 on the season and start league play at 1-0.

The Hillclimbers drop to 2-2, 0-1.

“We knew that this game was going to be big for both teams,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We felt like we had a score to settle from last year’s game where they stopped us from winning the CBC.

“It was great to see some of our players get their first goal for the season or career. The more players that we can work into the attack the more versatile we will be.”

