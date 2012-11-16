Rivalry game between Tigers, Raiders headlines Week 2 slate

Benjamin Logan and West Liberty- Salem were tested in their respective season openers last Friday. The two local rivals will see how far they have come when they meet Friday at Ben Logan.

While the game occurs just two weeks into the season, it could loom large down the line.

Both teams reached the state playoffs last season, and if either squad wants another postseason berth, a win Friday will pay dividends. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“This game is always big in the eyes of the community due to the historic rivalry and recent success of the programs,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “Ben Logan is a talented and well-coached team.”

WL-Salem has six consecutive playoff appearances in its back pocket, while Ben Logan reached the postseason for the first time in school history last year.

The Raiders defeated the Tigers 28-13 last season, Ben Logan’s first win during the current six-year annual series.

“We place a lot of emphasis on this game and treat it as a rivalry due to a shared border,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “We want to win all of these border games and that has been one of the things we have focused on in preparing the team for this season.”

