Chiefs fight off Tigers 3-1

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team took control early against host West Liberty-Salem on Monday and worked its way to a 3-1 non-league victory.

The win moves the Chieftains to 3-1 on the season.

“This was a game that we had marked on our calendar from the beginning of the season,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “West Liberty is always a tough team and the senior class had to win to have a .500 career against them.

“This Tiger team was no different. They were very disciplined and fast and physical, which gave us a lot of trouble in the first half. But I felt like we had enough fresh legs to wear them down a little bit in the second half. Plus, our defense really played well.”

Complete story and photo in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!