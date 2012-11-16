Tigers win in straight sets over Chieftains

West Liberty-Salem’s volleyball team handled visiting Bellefontaine in straight sets on Saturday 25-11, 25-22, 25-13 in a local non-league meeting.

West Liberty-Salem’s Sydnee Payer sends the ball over the net as Bellefontaine’s Mullaney Yoder (20) and Avery Moore (23) attempt a block during Saturday’s match at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Tigers stay unbeaten at 3-0 on the season as the Chieftains fall to 0-3.

Kaylee Harrison sparked WL-Salem with 10 kills, eight digs, a block and was 13-15 serving. Tory Cordell tallied eight kills, 11 digs, two blocks and was 3-3 serving, Sydnee Payer had five kills and four digs and Alex Burton posted four kills, two digs and was 8-8 serving.

Also for the Tigers, Allie Yoder had 20 assists, six digs, one ace, was 47-48 setting and 17-18 serving, Breann Koons had six assists, two digs, was 24-25 setting and 4-4 serving, Hallie Strapp had 13 digs, five aces, one kill and was 25-26 serving and Kaitlyn Chamberlain added four kills and four digs.

