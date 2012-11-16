BHS boys squash Green Wave 8-1

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team got its offense rolling against host Greenville on Saturday and came away with an 8-1 non-league victory.

The Chieftains were powered by Brad Hughes, who had three goals and an assist in the win. BHS is now 2-1 on the season.

“We looked really sharp, which is nice to see in an early game like this,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “Greenville is very young, but they have some nice players that will be their foundation. Brad Hughes really came alive today. He is an explosive player that can give defenders a lot of problems.”

Daunte George struck first for Bellefontaine off an assist from Hughes, who followed quickly with a goal of his own and a 2-0 lead.

For the full story and Complete SOCCER ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Monday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!