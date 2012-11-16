Raiders sweep tri-match against Triad, North Union

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team made quick work of visiting Triad and North Union on Saturday during a home tri-match.

Benjamin Logan’s Avery Braun (5) sends the ball towards Triad’s Sydney Propst (3) and Kendell Hughes (13) during the first set of their match Saturday morning at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders dropped the Cardinals 25-13, 25-10 and then rolled past the Wildcats 25-13, 25-12.

The wins move the Raiders to 2-1 on the season.

