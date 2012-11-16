High school football Week 1 roundup

Lakers fly past Cardinals, 55-25

A dynamic Indian Lake attack scored touchdowns in all phases of the game Friday on its way to an impressive rout of visiting Triad 55-25 in a non-league contest to open the 2017 football season.

Indian Lake’s Collin Coburn runs over top of Triad’s Cam Boes during their game Friday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

A potent Lakers offensive scoring machine amassed 487 yards overall, rushing for 284 and passing for 203.

Defensively, Indian Lake forced seven Cardinals’ turnovers, including three interceptions.

Connor Dixon and Kale Shoffner each rushed for touchdowns, and Clay Jacobs threw for three more as the the Lakers built a 14-point first half lead and never looked back.

Jacobs connected on six of 13 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Shoffner was three of five for 46 yards. He also rushed for 108 yards on 12 carries.

Dixon rushed 14 times for 135 yards. Receiver Dylan Knotts caught three passes for 85 yards. Dixon, Collin Coburn and Chris Murphy also each caught a pair of passes.

Simonelli completed 22-of-36 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns for Triad. He also led the team in scoring, rushing for 63 yards on 12 carries. Rice carried 11 times for 47 yards as well for Triad.

Atchison caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cardinals receivers. Isaiah Bruce caught nine passes for 84 yards.

WL-Salem escapes with 28-27 win over Graham

West Liberty-Salem’s football team appeared to have nine lives Friday as it survived a late scare from Graham and escaped with a 28-27 victory in the season opener.

The Tigers led 21-7 at halftime, but the Falcons made a comeback in the second half.

West Liberty-Salem’s Thomas Allen races down the sideline after making a reception against Graham during the second quarter of their game Friday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

WL-Salem held a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter when the Graham defense came up with an interception and returned it to the Tigers’ 14-yard line.

But the Falcons would miss a field-goal attempt with less than three minutes remaining and WL-Salem held on for the win.

Graham finished with 350 yards, while the Tigers had 239.

Braden Miller sparked the WL-Salem offense with 108 rushing yards on 26 carries, Stratton had 19 rushing yards and two scores on five carries.

Woodruff completed nine passes for 90 yards, while Moell added 41 receiving yards on four catches.

Defensively for WL-S, Tevon McNutt had five tackles and two sacks, Stratton had five tackles, Trevor Burden had five tackles and Thomas Allen added an interception.

Big plays, physical defense carry Chiefs

Bellefontaine got physical to end Wapakoneta’s seven-year stranglehold here Friday night.

The visiting Chiefs bulldozed their way to 216 rushing yards and limited the Redskins to 215 total yards in an impressive 19-7 season-opening victory.

It was the first win for Bellefontaine over Wapak since the 2009 season.

Lyburtus rushed for 108 yards on 19 carries to go along with the damage he did to the Redskins through the air. He also picked off a pass on defense.

Stahler had a stellar showing as he took over the role of the Chiefs’ go-to running back. He tallied 99 rushing yards on 22 carries and added his 32-yard receiving score.

Ganson contributed 61 receiving yards on four catches and Jacob Boy had one catch for 14 yards.

Riverside wears down Ansonia 26-17

Riverside’s football team was methodical as ever Friday as it grinded away at host Ansonia for a 26-17 non-league win.

Senior standout Caleb Stevens moved from tailback to quarterback this season and flourished in his first game at his new position. The Riverside offense tallied 347 total yards with Stevens throwing for 54 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 85 yards and a score.

Roby powered the Pirate ground attack with 111 rushing yards on 17 carries and Anderson had 95 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Defensively, Nick Hall led the Pirates with 12 tackles, Stallard had seven tackles and two sacks, Anderson had seven tackles, Joel Cotterman and Luke Roby both had six tackles.

Ridgedale snaps 26-game losing streak with win over Gophers

Ridgedale’s football team earned its first win in two-and-a-half seasons Friday after defeating visiting Ridgemont 12-7 in the season opener.

The Rockets went 0-10 the past two seasons and last won on Week 4 of the 2014 season.

Ethan Mouser led the Gophers with 134 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 68-yard touchdown run. Patterson had 21 receiving yards on one catch.

Defensively, Patterson led the Gophers with 10 tackles, L.J. Jackson had nine tackles with two for a loss, Zack Aisel had nine tackles with one for a loss, Keaton Fout and Cameron Bright both had six tackles, Levi Beiler had three tackles and a fumble recovery and Mouser added an interception.





