'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area baseball team

Player of the year — Alex Jacobs, Indian Lake

A standout three-sport athlete for the Lakers, Jacobs closed his prep career in appropriate fashion by earning first-team all-Ohio honors on the baseball field this spring. At the plate, he led the 10-team Central Buckeye Conference in batting with a .548 average. He also scored a team-high 32 runs, had five doubles and stole 15 bases. On the mound, the right-hander went 4-1 with a save. He struck out 54 in 44 2/3 innings and had an ERA of 1.88. He powered the Lakers to their second straight CBC Mad River division title. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

