'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls track & field team

Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year — Anne West, BHS

A sophomore, West improved throughout the entire season and earned a spot on the podium at the OHSAA Division II state meet. West had the best finish of any area girl in Columbus by placing fifth in the discus with a school record toss of 130-10. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Complete team and photos in Saturday's Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

Publisher Note: All-area selections are based on the best times, distances and heights in each event during the entire season as reported by each team’s head coach.