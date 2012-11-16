'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys track & field team

Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year — Reese Wilcoxon, BL

A senior, Wilcoxon capped a breakout season by placing in two events at the OHSAADivision II state track and field meet. Wilcoxon placed fifth in the discus and seventh in the shot put. He set a new school record in the discus with a throw of 158-10 during the regular season and had a personal best of 52-6 1/2 in the shot put. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LABATT )

