While timing is confusing, Matta’s exit from OSU is not surprising

Just when it looked like Thad Matta was going to have another year to fix the apathy that had set into the Ohio State men’s basketball program, he was shown the door Monday afternoon by athletic director Gene Smith.

Matta won an Ohio State-best 337 games in his 13-year career, but his downfall came over the last two seasons in which the Buckeyes failed to make the NCAA tournament.

Smith called it a mutual decision Monday, but it was clear Matta would have liked to stay on.

One issue Matta did acknowledge was his ongoing health problems. He said his first area of focus now will be getting healthy.

The big question surrounding Monday’s announcement was why now? What changed in Smith’s mind after he said three months ago that he remained confident in Matta and the direction he had for the program?

