LeVan sparkles in 1st trip to Columbus

WL-Salem junior finishes fourth in 400

COLUMBUS — In the short span of three weeks Raiph LeVan learned he was among the state’s best.

West Liberty-Salem’s Raiph LeVan stands on the podium after placing fourth in the boys 400-meter dash Saturday at the OHSAA Division III state track and field meet in Columbus. LeVan took fourth with a personal-best time of 50.13. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The first-year runner for West Liberty-Salem’s track and field team captured a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash here Saturday at the OHSAA Division III state meet.

A junior, LeVan ran a personal-best time of 50.13.

“It’s a pretty good feeling,” said LeVan. “I wanted to win it, but top four is a pretty big accomplishment.”

The two finishers in each semifinal heat advanced along with the next five fastest times. The top eight finishers placed for a spot on the podium.

“For a first-year guy, that is awesome,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Joe Taylor. “Even cooler is going into the finals, he believed he could win it. We though he could, too.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!