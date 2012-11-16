Wilcoxon grabs his 2nd podium finish

COLUMBUS — Stepping onto the state podium twice was the experience Reese Wilcoxon never thought he would live.

Benjamin Logan’s Reese Wilcoxon competes in the boys discus competition Saturday morning at the OHSAA Division II state track and field meet in Columbus. Wilcoxon placed fifth with a toss of 154-6. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Benjamin Logan senior reveled in that spotlight Saturday after he placed fifth in the discus at the OHSAA Division II state track and field meet. Wilcoxon took fifth with a throw of 154-6. He also placed seventh in the shot put Friday.

The top eight finishers in each event placed for a spot on the podium.

“It feels pretty good to place in two events,” said Wilcoxon. “I’m pretty happy about it. I never thought any of this would happen. I’m pretty excited. It’s nice to know all of my hard work paid off.”

Making Wilcoxon’s accomplishment even more impressive is the improvement he made since last season. He didn’t compete in the postseason last spring because he could not crack the starting lineup.

“It was really impressive what he was able to accomplish this season,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “It was a lot of fun just to watch him do it.

“I don’t know if the word ‘proud’ really does the trick. It’s more than that. To have that kind of success is such a difficult thing. To get to the state meet in any sport is difficult, but then to place, you put yourself in a rare group of people.”

