Chiefs’ Lyburtus sets personal mark, takes 6th

COLUMBUS — For the third time in as many weeks, Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus rose to the occasion with another personal best in the long jump.

Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus competes in the boys long jump competition Saturday afternoon during the OHSAA Division I state track and field meet in Columbus. Lyburtus placed sixth in the event with a jump of 23-2. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The junior went 23 feet and two inches on his very first jump here Saturday at the OHSAA Division I state track and field meet and finished with a sixth-place finish. Just six inches separated sixth from third place.

The top eight finishers in each event placed and earned a spot on the podium.

“It feels good,” said Lyburtus. “I feel good that I actually achieved the goal I wanted to. First, breaking 23-feet and then getting on the podium.”

“We are very proud of Dez,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “Very few high schoolers hit that 23-foot mark, which was farther than the Division II or III state champion.

“He and coach Cody Sigrist’s diligence at practice had him ready to go. He nailed his best jump on his first attempt and that is tremendous.”

