Record throw lands West on state podium

Bellefontaine sophomore places fifth in discus, sets new school mark of 130-10

Bellefontaine’s Anne West releases her school record throw of 130-10 during the girls discus competition Friday at the OHSAA Division II state track and field meet in Columbus. West placed fifth in the event. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

COLUMBUS — When you break a school record three times in a day, good things are bound to happen.

That was the case here for Bellefontaine sophomore Anne West, who placed fifth in the discus Friday morning at the OHSAA Division II state track and field meet with a toss of 130-10.

“It feels really good,” said West. “It’s nice to know all the hard work I put in has paid off.”

The top eight finishers in each event place and earn a spot on the podium.

This was the fifth consecutive year the Chieftains have qualified a thrower to the state meet and the second thrower to place in three years.

“She had to be one of the most consistent throwers of the day,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “Her worst throw was 124 and the rest she was dynamite. Anne was on her game. It’s really exciting to know that only four other girls in the entire state were better than her today.”

