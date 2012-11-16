Wilcoxon places 7th in shot put for Raiders

COLUMBUS — The shot put was supposed to be a warm-up of sorts for the first of Reese Wilcoxon’s two throwing events here Friday at the OHSAA Division II state track and field meet.

Benjamin Logan’s Reese Wilcoxon competes in the boys shot put competition Friday at the OHSAA Division II state tack and field meet in Columbus. Wilcoxon placed seventh in the event with a throw of 51-5 1/2. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Instead, the Benjamin Logan senior ended up on the podium and placed seventh with a throw of 51-51⁄2. Wilcoxon still has the chance to place again today during the discus competition at 9:30 a.m. The top eight in each event place and earn a spot on the podium.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling right now,” said Wilcoxon. “I definitely could have done better, but I’m happy with how it went. I was seeded seventh and I got seventh, so I’m good with that. It’s been an unbelievable experience here already.”

“Words can’t express how proud of him I am,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “To see all of the time, hard work, all of that stuff, to see it through and get on the podium is phenomenal.”

