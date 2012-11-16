Tigers’ LeVan reaches D3 finals

COLUMBUS — The most unexpected conclusion to Raiph LeVan’s track and field season continued here Friday at the OHSAA Division III state meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s Raiph LeVan takes off at the start of the boys 400-meter dash semifinals Friday at the OHSAA Division III state meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The West Liberty-Salem junior raced his way into the state finals of the 400-meter dash. Originally, LeVan wasn’t sold on competing in the event during the regular season. He quickly realized he was state caliber and ended up second in his semifinal heat Friday with a personal best time of 50.25.

The top two finishers in each semifinal heat automatically qualify to Saturday’s finals along with the next five fastest times. The top eight finishers in each event place.

LeVan races in the 400-meter state finals today at 10:35 a.m.

“It feels good to make finals,” said LeVan. “I came in and ran a clean race, got a PR and qualified to finals. I’m happy with how things went.”

