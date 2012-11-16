Third time’s a charm for Cromer

COLUMBUS — After two previous trips to the OHSAA state track and field meet, Ridgemont’s Meadow Cromer finally reached her goal of standing on the awards podium.

Ridgmeont’s Meadow Cromer works to clear 10-10 during the girls pole vault competition Friday at the OHSAA Division III state track and field meet in Columbus. Cromer placed eighth in the event. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The pole vault standout placed eighth Friday afternoon inside Jesse Owens Stadium during the Division III state meet with a new school record height of 10-10. The top eight finishers in each event place and earn a spot on the podium.

“It’s awesome to get on the podium this time,” said Cromer. “I finally get a medal. This feels pretty good and I’m only a junior so I still get a chance to come back here next year.”

