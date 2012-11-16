Lakers’ Jacobs named first-team all-Ohio

3 other local players also honored on all-state squads

Indian Lake’s Alex Jacobs wrapped up his impressive career by being named to the Division II all-Ohio first team by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

In his four years at Indian Lake, Alex Jacobs made a long lasting impact on the athletic courts and fields at Indian Lake through his talent and his leadership.

Jacobs wrapped up his athletic career for the Lakers with a big recent honor as he was named to the Division II all-Ohio first team following his senior season on the baseball diamond.

The all-Ohio squads are selected by members of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

“It’s exciting for Alex to accomplish some of his personal goals,” said Indian Lake head baseball coach Ryan Lillard. “He has worked extremely hard on his own and he has been instructed well by his summer coaches and his family. I am very happy for him.”

For the complete story and more photos, pick up a copy of Friday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!