Bellefontaine chasing more postseason

Experience, speed, power and record-setting performances. Bellefontaine’s track and field team has the ingredients for a memorable weekend in Columbus.

With four athletes seeing action in five different events, the Chiefs boast potential for multiple placers Friday and Saturday inside the spectacle that is the state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium.

In the Division II meet, Bellefontaine has three girls competing in four events on Friday.

Sophomore Anne West is the first Chieftain up with the discus at 9:30 a.m. Freshman Lauren Carter competes in the 100-meter dash semifinals at 2:20 p.m. and the 200-meter dash semifinals at 3:40 p.m. Junior Zoe Price will race in the 300 hurdle semifinals at 3:20 p.m.

Bellefontaine’s boys compete in Division I and the Chiefs have junior Dezmin Lyburtus in action in the long jump oat noon Saturday.

The top-two finishers in each of the track semifinal heats and the next five fastest times advance to the state finals on Saturday. The top eight finishers in each event place and earn a spot on the podium.

Reaching the state track and field meet is always special for Chieftain athletes. For 38 straight years Bellefontaine has been represented in Columbus. It is a streak that those inside the program take great pride in.

“It isn’t easy,” said Bellefontaine head coach Ben Davis. “We had three regional champs or runner-ups returning and it took Zoe to break the school record and place fourth at regional for us just to get one of those three back to state.”

