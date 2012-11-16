Manns, Wilcoxon hope for memorable first trip

After not even competing in the postseason last spring, Benjamin Logan senior Reese Wilcoxon is now headed to the Division II state track and field meet in two events.

Madison Manns

The powerful thrower has qualified to Columbus in the discus and the shot put. Wilcoxon competes in the shot put at 9:30 a.m. Friday and in the discus at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ben Logan’s girls also have a state qualifier in sophomore Madison Manns, who competes in the high jump at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The top-eight finishers earn a spot on the podium.

Wilcoxon has delivered some big throws at critical meets this spring. He won a regional title in the discus last week and has the fourth-best qualifying throw for the state meet at 157-3.

Reese Wilcoxon

Wilcoxon is also in good standing for the shot put competition with the seventh-best qualifying throw at 52-4 3/4.

“I would definitely like to get a personal best in both,” said Wilcoxon. “I would like to place top four in discus and top eight in the shot put.”

“I think being on the podium for both events is realistic,” said Ben Logan boys head coach Kevin Butler. “That’s not putting too much pressure on him. He is still going to have to have a big day, but he is very capable.”

