LeVan, Ridgemont duo looking for fabulous finish

What started out as Raiph LeVan’s least favorite race has quickly turned into one of his favorites.

Raiph LeVan

Despite only running the 400-meter dash eight times this season, the West Liberty-Salem junior will now compete in the OHSAA Division III boys state track and field meet Friday in Columbus.

LeVan competes in the semifinals of the 400 on Friday at 11:10 a.m. The 400-meter finals are Saturday at 10:35 a.m.

The top two finishers in each semifinal heat and the next five fastest times advance to the state finals. The top eight finishers place and earn a spot on the podium.

“I’m trying to win it,” said LeVan. “I want to go out on top at the state meet.”

LeVan, a junior, placed second at the regional meet last weekend and set a new personal record of 50.41. This will be his first trip to the state meet.

“He is ranked seventh out 16 runners going in,” said WL-Salem boys head coach Joe Taylor. “He has a (personal best) time that would seed him better than that.

“It’s pretty close all the way around, and there is not clear cut favorite, which is going to make this a fun race to watch. I absolutely feel like he can make the final and earn a spot on the podium.”

The Tiger standout began competing in the 400 halfway through the season and has only ran the event eight times. Half of those races have come during the district and regional meets.

With LeVan’s best time in he 400 coming during the regional semifinals last week, Taylor is optimistic that LeVan will only get faster.

“He is big, strong runner, which is what you want to see in a 400 runner,” said Taylor. “Most of the competition has probably run this race almost twice as many times as Raiph has this season. I am hoping that means his best times are yet to come this weekend at the state meet.”

Even though LeVan has never been to the state track and field meet, his calm demeanor and level-headed attitude should allow him to compete as if it is a regular season meet.

“Raiph is a pretty even-keeled guy, so I do not think nerves will really affect him. He’s never been to Jesse Owens Stadium before, so I think that will be a pretty cool moment for him when he gets on the track for the first warm up.”

“I try not to worry about nerves too much,” said LeVan. “I might be nervous at first, but you just have to show up and perform.”

Ridgemont sending experienced duo

Ridgemont’s girls track and field team is sending an experienced pair to the Division III state track and field meet on Friday.

Juniors Meadow Cromer and Sidney Richardson have both qualified to Jesse Owens Stadium before. This weekend will mark Cromer’s third trip and Richardson’s second trip.

Meadow Cromer

Sidney Richardson

Cromer competes in the pole vault on Friday at 1 p.m., while Richardson competes in the 200-meter dash semifinals on Friday at 11:40 a.m.

“The experience both girls have competing at state should be a benefit,” said Ridgemont head coach Nick Cox. “I do not expect them to be as nervous as the past experiences they each have had.

“They are going to have fun at the state meet and both try to set new school records in the process. Whatever happens Friday it is a huge accomplishment to finish the season competing against the 16 best girls in their respective events.”

The Gophers pole vault standout has finished 11th the past two years at the state meet. Cromer vaulted 10-6 last season, but qualified this spring with a height of 10-8.

“She has been very consistent and cleared 10-8 at both the district and regional meet, which set a new school record,” said Cox. “Meadow has a great shot of finishing the season with a new best. Her goal has been to get over 11 feet and she has been very close in practice this week.”

Richardson competed in two events last season, qualifying in the 100 and 200. She advanced to the state finals in the 200, but finished ninth, which was one spot shy of placing. Richardson is in the middle of the field at this year’s meet with a qualifying time of 25.86.

“Sidney narrowly broke her own school record in the regional finals,” said Cox. “Sidney is capable of running faster and it will most likely take a similar time to make the finals. She made the 200 finals last year and that experience will hopefully help her mentally prepare for her prelim race Friday.”