Chieftain girls headed to Columbus in 4 events

PIQUA — After a rocky start to the regional meet, Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team came roaring back here on Saturday by capturing state berths in four different events and breaking two school records.

From the above to below, Bellefontaine’s Zoe Price competes in the 300 hurdles, Lauren Carter races in the 100-meter dash and Anne West competes in the girls discus competition at the Division II regional meet in Piqua. All three qualified to the OHSAA state track meet. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

Advancing to the Division II OHSAA state meet for the Chieftains were junior Zoe Price, sophomore Anne West and freshman Lauren Carter, who qualified in two events.

“We definitely bounced back on Saturday,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “We felt bad for a few of our girls who had previously been to state and didn’t get back, but Saturday was a good day. It was almost near perfect.”

