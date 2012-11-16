Ben Logan’s Wilcoxon adds a 2nd state berth

Reese Wilcoxon showed just how powerful he is Saturday by qualifying to the state track and field meet in his second event.

Benjamin Logan’s Reese Wilcoxon competes in the shot put competition at the district meet earlier this season. Wilcoxon placed fourth in the shot put Saturday at the Division II regional meet in Lexington and qualified to state. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

The Benjamin Logan senior placed fourth in the shot put at the Division II regional meet in Lexington on Saturday after already qualifying in the discus on the first day of the regional meet.

The top four placers in each event advanced to the Division II state meet on Friday and Saturday in Columbus.

Wilcoxon grabbed the final qualifying spot in the shot put with a throw of 52-4 3/4 and was the regional discus champion last Thursday.

“I can’t begin to express how happy we are for him,” said BL boys head coach Kevin Butler. “Everyone who knows him feels that way. They’ve witnessed how he became one of the best throwers around this area.

“Reese didn’t even compete at districts for us last year because we had two guys ahead of him. All the hard work he has put in has paid off. That sounds cliche, but it’s true. To see him smiling on the podium was pretty cool.”

