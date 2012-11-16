Tigers’ LeVan punches ticket to Columbus

Junior takes second in 400-meter dash at regional meet

TROY — Half a season of begrudgingly racing around the track in the 400-meter dash resulted in one of the most memorable moments in Raiph LeVan’s life.

West Liberty-Salem’s Raiph LeVan nears the finish line of the boys 400-meter dash Friday during the Division III regional meet in Troy. LeVan finished second in the event with a time of 50.49 to qualify to the state meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The West Liberty-Salem junior’s least favorite running event was the one he earned a state berth in here Friday evening at the Division III regional track and field meet. LeVan finished second in the 400 with a time of 50.49.

The top four placers in each event qualify to the state meet next week in Columbus, while the top six earn a spot on the podium.

“It feels good to make it,” said LeVan. “I didn’t start running the 400 until halfway through the year. I didn’t really like it all that much, but I just kept progressing and getting better at it. It feels good right now.”

