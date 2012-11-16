Raiders’ Wilcoxon wins regional title in discus

A season of big throws and hard work culminated for Reese Wilcoxon on Thursday as the Benjamin Logan senior captured a regional title in the discus.

Benjamin Logan’s Reese Wilcoxon stands atop the awards podium after winning the regional championship in the discus Thursday in Lexington. Wilcoxon won the event with a throw of 157-3 and quali- fied to the state meet.all tied for third with 11 points each. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Wilcoxon placed first at the Division II regional meet in Lexington by launching a toss of 157-3 and secured himself a spot in the OHSAA state meet next week in Columbus.

The top four in each weight class advance to the state meet at Jesse Owens Stadium. In running events, the top two finishes in each semifinal heat and the next four fastest times move on to Saturday’s regional finals. Field events begin at 11:30 a.m. and track finals begin at 12:30 p.m.

Carroll is currently edging Ben Logan 13-12.5 for the lead in the boys team race after four events. Orrville, Heath and Huron are all tied for third with 11 points each.

This was Wilcoxon’s first regional appearance and the senior standout has been delivering big throws all spring. He won several meets and claimed a Central Buckeye Conference championship this season.

“It feels amazing,” said Wilcoxon. “It feels really good to know all the hard work paid off. I knew I had it in me to qualify, but I didn’t think that I was going to win. I feel like I performed really well and that I got the job done. I definitely feel I could have done better, though.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!