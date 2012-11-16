A welcome surprise: Manns earns trip to state

PIQUA — A trip to the OHSAA state track and field meet was a welcome surprise for Madison Manns.

Benjamin Logan’s Madison Manns clears the bar during the girls high jump competition Thursday at the Division II regional met in Piqua. Manns placed third and qualified to the OHSAAstate track and field meet. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Benjamin Logan sophomore gave her fans a thrill by placing third in the girls high jump Thursday here at the Division II regional meet inside Alexander Stadium and earned herself a state berth.

The top four placers in each event qualify to the state meet next week in Columbus.

The regional finals conclude Saturday with field events at 11 a.m. and track finals at 12:30 p.m.

Earning a spot at the state meet wasn’t exactly at the forefront of Manns’ mind Thursday as the rain began to fall. She finished fourth at last week’s district meet, but ended up third at the regional with a jump of 5-1. The second-placer finisher also had a mark of 5-1, but Manns was forced to take third based on attempts.

“I didn’t really have high hopes (at the beginning of the season) because I wasn’t very good last year,” said Manns. “I felt I had a good chance today, though, if I jumped like I knew I could. I think 5-1 is alright and it could be worse. It feels pretty good to get to state. I’m pretty happy right now.”

Manns gave a lot of credit to senior teammate Coreen Crosby, who qualified to state in the high jump last year but was unable to compete this spring because of a knee injury.

“I got a lot of help from Coreen,” said Manns. “She is probably why I’m here today and going to state.”

“Coreen worked with her and that helped,” said Ben Logan girls head coach Mike Coder. “She has that experience and has been very helpful teaching Madison certain things and how to handle pressure like this. I know her work with her made a difference.”

