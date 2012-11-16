Bellefontaine’s Lyburtus grabs state berth

It only took one day of regional competition for Bellefontaine’s track and field program to continues its streak of sending athletes to the state meet.

Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus competes in the boys long jump competition last week at the Division I district meet. Lyburuts finished second Wednesday at the regional meet in Dayton to earn a state berth. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Junior Dezmin Lyburtus delivered a runner-up performance in the boys long jump Wednesday at the Division I regional in Dayton to qualify. That makes 38 straight years the Chiefs have sent someone to the state meet.

The top four placers in each regional event advance to the Division I state meet next week in Columbus.

“Qualifying for state means a lot to me,” said Lyburtus. “I have been working for this since I was a freshman. Now, all of my hard work is paying off.”

