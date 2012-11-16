Tigers advance to DIII regional finals in 5 events

West Liberty-Salem’s track and field teams avoided the stormy weather Wednesday evening long enough to turn in a solid performance during the opening day of the Division III regional meet in Troy.

The Tigers’ boys and girls teams combined to qualify to Friday’s finals in five events, while the girls earned a spot on the podium in one event and set a school record in another.

The top eight times in each semifinal heat moved on to the finals. The regional meet concludes Friday with field events starting at 5 p.m. and track finals starting at 6 p.m.

The top four placers in each event advance to the Division III state meet next week in Columbus.

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!