Area athletes chasing state berths this week

An entire season’s work boils down to just a few weeks.

Benjamin Logan’s Clay Bibart hands the baton to teammate Josh Whitten, center, during the boys 400 relay during the Division II district finals Saturday at Graham High School. Area teams are preparing for the regional track and field meet this week. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

And now, just one week is left for our area track and field teams as they prepare for the regional and the final hurdle standing between them and a trip to the OHSAA state meet.

The top eight times in each semifinals heat advance to the finals. The top four in each finals event advance to the state meet June 2-3 in Columbus.

Statewide, the Division I and Division III regional meets are on Wednesday and Friday, while the Division II regional meets are Thursday and Saturday.

For the full story and Complete REGIONAL PREVIEW,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!