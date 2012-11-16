Pirates roll to district championship

Riverside jolts Fayetteville-Perry 11-5 to earn regional semifinal berth

Riverside’s softball team poses with its Division IV district championship trophy Saturday after its win over Fayetteville-Perry at Eaton High School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Riverside’s softball team scored eight runs over the final four innings to pull away for an 11-5 victory over Fayetteville-Perry in a Division IV district championship game at Eaton High School.

The Pirates (21-8) move on to the regional semifinals, where they will play Franklin-Monroe at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Greenville High School.

“It means a lot to win a district title,” said Riverside head coach Andy Phelps. “It’s only the third time in school history and these girls have been working hard all year to get to this point. I am so proud of the effort that they gave me on Saturday and hope they keep working hard this week in the regionals.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!