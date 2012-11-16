Tigers blast Reading 16-2

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team made winning a district championship look easy as it run-ruled Cincinnati Reading 16-2 in five innings Saturday in a Division III title game at Lebanon Junior High School.

West Liberty-Salem’s softball team shows off its district championship photo after Saturday’s 16-2 win over Reading in Lebanon. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The district final was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed because of the stormy weather.

“To win the district title means that we’re upholding tradition that was set before us many years ago,” said WL-Salem head coach Kenleigh Farris. “We are proud of them.

