Lady Chiefs 2nd, Ben Logan boys 3rd at DII districts

Bellefontaine’s girls track and field team delivered its best performance of the season Saturday during the Division II district meet at Graham High School.

ABOVE: Bellefontaine’s Anne West competes in the girls discus at the Division II district meet at Graham High School. West set a new school record with a throw of 128-5. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTOS: Benjamin Logan’s Gabe VanDyke competes in the boys 110 hurdles at the district meet. VanDyke won the 300 hurdles with a new school record of 40.3. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftains claimed the Division II district runner-up crown, qualified to the regional meet in 11 of 17 events, scored in every running event and broke two school records.

Benjamin Logan’s boys also had a strong day by finishing third and qualifying to the regional meet in eight events.

The top four placers in each event for the girls qualified to the Division II regional meet at Piqua this week, while the top four placers in each boys event advanced to the regional meet in Lexington.

Versailles held off BHS 132-122 to win the girls district championship. Carroll came in third with 79.5 points and Tippecanoe was fourth with 77 points. Benjamin Logan’s girls finished eighth with 25.5 points.

“Scoring 122 points at the district meet was outstanding,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “We had a shot to beat Versailles, but we fell a little short. Earning the runner-up spot and sending kids in 11 events is great.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!