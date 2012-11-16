WL-S squads sending big group to regional meet

West Liberty-Salem’s track and field program enjoyed another successful meet Saturday as the boys and girls teams advanced numerous athletes to the regional meet during the Division III districts at Milton-Union High School.

ABOVE: West Liberty-Salem’s Taylor Lauck hands the baton to Lydia Moell during the girls 800 relay race at the Division III district meet in West Milton. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: West Liberty-Salem’s Christian Parker competes in the boys 100-meter dash. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The top four in each event qualified for the Division III regional meet Wednesday and Friday in Troy.

Ft. Loramie won the boys district championship with 114.5 points, Miami East was second with 95 points and Covington finished third with 78.5 points.

WL-Salem came in fifth with 58 points, Riverside was 12th with 21 points and Triad was 13th with 18 points.

