Chiefs’ Clayton, Stahler move on Division I

Bellefontaine’s boys track and field team added a pair of athletes to its regional qualifier list Friday after competing in the finals of the Division I district meet at Wayne High School.

Bellefontaine’s Justin Clayton competes at the Division I district track and field meet Wednesday at Wayne High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Chieftains’ Justin Clayton finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:58.3 and Trey Stahler took third in the high jump with a height of 5-11.

The top four in each event advance to the regional meet next week at the University of Dayton.

“Justin asserted himself from the start, running a 56-second the first half of the race,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “He beat several guys who had run 1:57 prior. Trey battled some adverse conditions to make the his jumps count for a regional trip. The experience will be good for him.”.

