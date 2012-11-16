BL boys, BHS girls off to good start at districts

Benjamin Logan’s boys and Bellefontaine’s girls track and field teams put themselves in the thick of the team race Thursday after the opening day of the Division II district meet at Graham High School.

Benjamin Logan’s Logan Cox competes in the boys pole vault Thursday at the Division II district meet at Graham High School. Cox won the event with a height of 14-0. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Raider boys are currently second, while the Chieftain girls are sitting in third.

Carroll leads the boys team race after four events with 30 points. Ben Logan is currently second with 27 points, Versailles is sitting in third with 24 points and Anna is fourth with 20 points.

Carroll also leads the girls team race after three events with 25 points. Milton-Union is a close second with 23.5 points, the Chieftains are third with 18 points and Springfield Shawnee is fourth with 16 points. The Raider girls are eighth with 5.5 points.

