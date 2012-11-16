Chiefs’ Lyburtus takes 2nd in DI long jump
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine’s boys track and field team got off to a solid start on the first day of Division I district action at Wayne High School on Wednesday.
Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus competes in the boys long jump during the Division I district meet at Wayne High School on Wednesday. Lyburtus placed second with a career-best jump of 22-1. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)
The Chiefs advanced to the regional in one event and qualified to the district finals in nine other running events.
The Division I district meet concludes Friday with field events at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.
