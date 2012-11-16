Tigers advance in three events on first day of district meet

West Liberty-Salem advanced to the regional track and field meet in three events Tuesday after the first day of action at the Division III district meet at Milton-Union High School.

ABOVE: West Liberty-Salem’s Isaac Smith carries the baton during the boys 3,200 relay finals Tuesday at the Division III district meet. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: West Liberty-Salem’s Janie Kopus competes in the girls high jump competition Tuesday at the Division III district meet. Kopus tied for third with a height of 4-10. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LABATT)

The top four in each finals event qualify to the regional meet next week in Troy. The eight fastest times in the semifinals advance to the district finals on Saturday. Field events are at 9 a.m. and running events start at 10 a.m.

Ft. Loramie leads the boys team race with 26.5 points after scoring four events. Miami East is second with 23 points and Botkins is third with 22 points. WL-Salem is currently 11th with five points, Triad is 12th with four points and Riverside is 15th with two points.

Miami East is on top of the girls team race with 21 points after scoring three events. Covington and Russia are tied for second with 17 points each, Ansonia is fourth with 14 points, Anna is fifth with 12 points and WL-Salem is sixth with 10.5 points.

Janie Kopus led the regional qualifiers for WL-Salem on Tuesday by tying for third in the high jump with a height of 4-10.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!