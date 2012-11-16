Tigers win tourney rematch vs. Lakers

CLAYTON — A year ago, West Liberty-Salem’s softball team had dreams of a long tournament run dashed by a 4-2 loss to Indian Lake in a sectional semifinal. That disappointment stuck with the Tigers.

West Liberty-Salem catcher Kenedie Cox tags Indian Lake’s Anna Peterman during the third inning of Monday’s Division III sectional tournament game at Northmont High School. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Motivated by what occurred last season, the Tigers used a two-hit shutout from sophomore Kelsey Day to beat the Lakers 1-0 in a rematch in a Division III sectional final at Northmont High School on Monday.

“Last year’s game was definitely motivation for us,” said Day. “Our season didn’t end the way we wanted to, and we didn’t want that to happen again. We came out ready to play.”

WL-Salem (20-5) advances to play Cincinnati Reading in the district championship game at 5 p.m. Friday in Lebanon.

The Tigers relied on pitching and defense Monday. Day struck out three and a busy infield of third baseman Kiana Reames, shortstop Madyson Stratton and second baseman Grace Woodruff was flawless.

“I knew if I did my job and hit my spots my defense would do their job,” said Day. “We had great defense today.”

