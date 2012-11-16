Riverside boys, Ridgemont girls take fourth at NWCC meet

Riverside’s boys and Ridgemont's girls both finished fourth at the Northwest Central Conference meet Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

The host Tigers ran away with the boys league title after piling up 180 points. Upper Scioto Valley came in second with 114 points, Hardin Northern was third with 99 points, Riverside was fourth with 48.5 points, Lima Temple Christian was fifth with 28 points, Lehman Catholic took sixth with 27.5 points and Ridgemont finished seventh with 25 points.

W-Goshen claimed the girls NWCC title with 118 points, while Lehman Catholic was runner-up with 109 points. The Polar Bears were third with 81 points, the Gophers took fourth with 79 points, the Pioneers came in fifth with 56 points, the Rams finished sixth with 41 points, Lima Perry came in seventh with 28 points and the Pirates were eighth with five points.

