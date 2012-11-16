Calvary boys take 1st at Open Door Christian Invitational

Calvary Christian’s boys track and field team won the 11-team Open Door Christian Invitational on Saturday. The Spartans won with 134 points and set five school records.

Calvary Christian’s Clayton Slemmons competes in the 1,600-meter run during the Open Door Christian Invitational on Saturday. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

“We are very pleased to see our athletes peaking at this point in the season,” said head coach Lee Reinhard. “This is our final meet and the hard work they have put in this season has paid off.”

Andrew Reinhard powered the Spartans with four first-place finishes and two school records. He won the high jump with a record height of 5-8 and the 300 hurdles with a record time of 44.21, while also winning the long jump (19-7) and the 110 hurdles (16.72).

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!