Raiders sweep CBC Mad River division, BHS boys take KT title

Benjamin Logan’s boys and girls track and field teams dominated the Mad River division to run away with championships during the league meet Friday at Tecumseh High School.

Bellefontaine’s boys also added to their rich CBC tradition by winning the Kenton Trail division title.

New this year, the events were scored separately for each division and points were recorded by division only.

The Raider boys won their eighth consecutive Mad River crown with 154 points. Northwestern was second with 63, Greenon and Graham tied for third with 52 and Indian Lake was fifth with 32.

Ben Logan’s girls rolled to the Mad River title with 133 points. Graham was second with 74 points, Northwestern took third with 62, Greenon was fourth with 51 and Indian Lake was fifth with 29.

“I told the girls we needed to claw and grind for every point, and they did that,” said Ben Logan head coach Mike Coder. “We got points from a bunch of different girls. It was an outstanding team effort.”

ABOVE: Benjamin Logan’s Aly Brose carries the baton during her leg of the girls 400-meter relay. The Raiders won a division title in the event with a time of 55.51. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Bellefontaine’s Braden Jacobs competes in the boys shot put. Jacobs won a division title with a personal-best throw of 43-2 1/2. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

