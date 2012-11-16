A taste of the big time

Quincy driver to race at Bristol

A local man is set to compete at a mecca in auto racing.

Quincy resident Terry Eaton Jr. will drive in the inaugural running of the Short Track U.S. Nationals next weekend at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

Quincy’s Terry Eaton Jr., shown after winning the Vores Compact Touring Series race at Shady Bowl Speedway last year, will compete in the Short Track U.S. Nationals next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. (SHADY BOWL PHOTO)

According to the Bristol Motor Speedway’s website, the event was designed to attract “the world’s best late model stock car racers.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said Eaton, who has primarily competed at Shady Bowl Speedway during his five-year career. “I never thought I would have the opportunity to race at a coliseum like that. I have watched so many legends there. It is going to be such an awesome experience for my friends and family.”

