WL-S girls claim 6th straight league title

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team captured its sixth consecutive league title Thursday inside its own stadium at the Ohio Heritage Conference meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls track and field team hold the Ohio Heritage Conference North division trophy after winning its sixth consecutive league title Thursday inside Tiger Stadium. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Tigers won the OHC North division in commanding fashion with 148 points. Fairbanks was second with 90 points, Mechanicsburg came in third with 53 points, Springfield Catholic Central was fourth with 41 points and Triad was fifth with seven points.

Fairbanks claimed the boys OHC North division title with 131 points, while the Tigers were runners-up with 118 points. M’burg came in third with 46 points, SCC was fourth with 31 points and the Cardinals finished fifth with 16 points.

